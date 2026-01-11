Bala Mohammed Has What It Takes To Rule Nigeria – Bauchi Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, has expressed confidence that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed possesses the qualities and leadership capacity to attain higher national responsibilities, including the presidency.

Jatau made the assertion in Bauchi, saying that any leader who remains steadfast in serving the people and standing by the truth would ultimately be elevated by God, regardless of opposition.

“I assure you that, by the grace of God, His Excellency the Governor will become the President of Nigeria, whether they like it or not,” the Deputy Governor declared.

According to him, true leadership is rooted in sincerity, courage and selfless service, noting that divine elevation comes to leaders who remain committed to the welfare of the people.

Jatau said Governor Bala Mohammed continues to enjoy the support and prayers of a wide spectrum of society despite political pressures and challenges.

“Today, scholars, businessmen, traditional rulers, financiers and youths are thinking well of His Excellency the Governor. They are praying for him and wishing him well,” he said.

He added that the level of public support for the governor has grown so strong that some groups have even indicated interest in staging peaceful protests in his support.

The Deputy Governor called on the people of Bauchi State to continue to support Governor Bala Mohammed with wisdom, prayers and unity, stressing that such collective effort was essential for the development of the state.

“We call on every citizen of Bauchi State, male or female, young or old, to rise and support His Excellency the Governor in building a better Bauchi State,” he said.

He stressed that the administration’s goal is to ensure a future of dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all citizens of the state.

Meanwhile, findings reveal that several groups and individuals across the state have continued to express support for Governor Bala Mohammed over his decision not to defect to the ruling party despite mounting pressure.

They have also strongly condemned allegations linking him to terrorism, describing such claims as baseless and politically motivated.