Bala Mohammed Bags Gov Of The Year Award In Oil and Gas Sector

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been honoured with the Governor of the Year Award for the Oil and Gas Sector by the Oil and Gas Forum, in recognition of his transformational leadership and commitment to good governance.

The award, presented under the Transformational Leadership and Good Governance category, highlights the governor’s policies on inclusive development and deliberate efforts to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people of Bauchi State.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Usman Shehu Usman, described the recognition as a motivation for the administration to do more in consolidating the gains already achieved.

Governor Mohammed, in his remarks conveyed by the commissioner, said the honour was “a call to do even more for the people of Bauchi State, to sustain the values of service, accountability and transformational leadership.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the implementation of sound policies that align with global best practices and serve the interests of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.