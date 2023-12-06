Bala Mohammed Bagged NUJ’s 2023 Media-Friendly Governor Award

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has named Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, as the recipient of the “Media-Friendly Governor 2023” award for his positive relationship with the media.

Mohammed is also expected to be the keynote speaker at the award presentation which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos by 4 pm.

In a press release issued by a media aide to the governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado said the award is a demonstration of unwavering support for the media, and his commitment to transparent governance.

He said Governor Bala Mohammed’s open-door policy and genuine commitment to transparency have been pivotal in fostering a robust relationship with the media.

According to him, recognizing the media’s role as a bridge between the government and the public, the governor has actively engaged with journalists, providing them with the necessary access and information to keep the public well-informed.

“This award recognizes his understanding of the vital role media plays in a thriving democracy,” he added.

He said, “It is on record that, under Governor Bala Mohammed’s visionary leadership, Bauchi State has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its infrastructure landscape. The administration’s unwavering dedication to improving roads, schools, hospitals, and other critical amenities has significantly enhanced the quality of life for the people of Bauchi.

“The governor’s strategic approach to development has not only modernized the state but has also set a benchmark for sustainable progress.

“Beyond infrastructure, Governor Mohammed’s administration has implemented impactful policies that have contributed to the socio-economic development of Bauchi State. Initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation, education enhancement, and healthcare improvements have been prioritized, showcasing the governor’s holistic approach to governance.”

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists, in conferring this prestigious award, also acknowledges Governor Bala Mohammed’s unwavering commitment and support to the media organizations and individual journalists too numerous to mention.

“It is in the light of these commendable achievements that the Nigeria Union of Journalists proudly nominated him ‘Media-Friendly Governor 2023’”, he added.

Gidado also said that this recognition is to serve as an inspiration for other leaders to prioritize media collaboration, transparency, and sustainable development for the greater good of their people.