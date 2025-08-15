Bala Mohammed Appoints Chinese As Economic Adviser

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday appointed a Chinese national, Mr. Li Zhensheng, as Economic Adviser to the state government.

Governor Mohammed made this announcement during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Global Promotion Cooperation Research Centre in Bauchi.

The Governor said the move is aimed at positioning Bauchi as a rising hub of international cooperation, with the long-term partnership expected to accelerate investment, infrastructure development, and bilateral collaboration across sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and trade facilitation.

Mohammed explained that the partnership aligns with the diplomatic framework between President Xi Jinping of China and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, designed to strengthen relations at both national and subnational levels.

“As part of the deal, a Bauchi State Representative Office will be established in China to oversee project implementation and ensure timely delivery.

“This agreement is not just about infrastructure—it’s about transforming lives. We are opening Bauchi to the world,” he said, adding that the collaboration would boost foreign direct investment, create jobs, enhance skills, modernise key sectors, and improve Bauchi’s global visibility.” he stated.