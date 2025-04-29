Bala Mohammed Appoints 168 Political Aides To Boost Governance, Service Delivery

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed , has approved the appointment of 168 political aides to strengthen the state’s administrative framework and enhance service delivery, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Media Adviser, Mukhtar Gidado.

The appointees, comprising Principal Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, and Personal Assistants, will fill various roles aimed at promoting inclusive governance.

The breakdown includes five Principal Special Assistants on Political and Community Relations, one for Pension Matters, one Senior Special Assistant on Labour Matters, 60 Special Assistants on Political and Community Relations, and 63 Personal Assistants in the same category.

Gidado emphasized that the appointments reflect Governor Mohammed’s commitment to representing the diverse interests of Bauchi residents while fostering sustainable development.

Most appointees are experienced former political officeholders, selected for their merit, political background, and leadership capabilities.

Governor Mohammed congratulated the new aides, urging them to discharge their duties with dedication, loyalty, and a focus on people-oriented governance.

He expressed confidence that their contributions would build on the administration’s achievements and drive progress across the state.

