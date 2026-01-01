Bala Mohammed Accuses Wike Of Threatening Bauchi’s Peace

…Denies Terror Links

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of actions capable of undermining peace and stability in Bauchi State, alleging political intimidation and smear campaigns against his administration.

The Governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, dismissed allegations linking him to banditry or terrorism, describing them as politically motivated and aimed at damaging his reputation as a leading opposition figure.

Mohammed insisted that Bauchi remains one of the most secure states in the North-East, arguing that attempts to associate him with insecurity were unfair and deliberate.

According to the governor, powerful political interests were behind the allegations, naming Wike as a central figure.

He claimed the accusations were designed to silence opposition voices, warning that such actions threaten democratic values.

The governor added that he had written to the Attorney-General of the Federation and relevant security agencies, seeking protection and redress, and hinted at taking the matter to the international community if necessary.

The former FCT minister also cautioned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of individuals allegedly misusing state institutions for political purposes.

Recall that the EFCC had last month attested the State Finance Commissioner Yakubu Adamu over money laundering.