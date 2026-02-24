Bala Assures Duguri Of Improved Security After Bandit Attack

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has assured residents of Kafin Duguri community in Alkaleri Local Government Area of enhanced security measures following a deadly bandit attack that left four civilians dead.

The governor made the assurance on Monday during a condolence visit to Kafin Duguri village, where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that although he was initially in Abuja at the time of the incident, he briefed the President on the situation and was mandated to convey the Federal Government’s condolences.

“It is unfortunate that this happened under our security watch. However, we will continue to improve security in this community so that peace can be restored and sustained,” he said.

Mohammed disclosed that security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS), are working closely with the state government to prevent further attacks.

He emphasized that requests for additional protection have been noted and would be addressed within the framework of the law.

The governor also pledged government support for the families of the deceased and confirmed that the state has taken over the medical bills of victims currently receiving treatment.

He was accompanied by the Brigade Commander of Shadawanka Barracks, the Commissioner of Police, the Director of the DSS, and other security operatives.

New Telegraph reports that the attack reportedly occurred on Saturday when more than 100 armed men invaded the community.