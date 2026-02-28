BAL Season Tips Off On March 27 In South Africa

The Basketball Africa League has announced the 12 teams and group phase schedule for the 2026 BAL season, which will tip off on Friday, March 27 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

The league’s sixth season will feature the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries playing a total of 42 games across the Kalahari Conference group phase from March 27 to Sunday, April 5 in Pretoria, the Sahara Conference group phase from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, May 3 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco, and the Playoffs and Finals from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 31 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 12 teams include Dar City – the first-ever BAL participant from Tanzania, JCA Kings (Côte d’Ivoire), Maktown Flyers (Nigeria), Johannesburg Giants (South Africa) and Club African (Tunisia), 2024 BAL champion Petro de Luanda (Angola) – the only team to have qualified for all six BAL seasons – and 2023 BAL champion Al Ahly (Egypt).

According to the BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall: “Welcoming five new teams into the BAL family is a powerful sign of the league’s continued growth, the impact it is having on the African basketball ecosystem, and the incredible talent developing across the continent.

We look forward to engaging our passionate fans in South Africa, Morocco, Rwanda and those watching across Africa.”

This season, the national league champions from seven countries – Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and Tunisia – automatically qualified for the BAL.

The other five teams qualified through the Road to the BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by FIBA Africa across the continent from October – December 2025.