Bakassi Ceding: Hague, Nigeria Weren’t Fair To C’River – Akpanke

The lawmaker representing Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpanke, has decried the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon and the transfer of 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom State, saying the decisions have adversely affected Cross River State.

Akpanke expressed his concerns during an interaction with journalists under the aegis of the Cross River Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF), FCT chapter, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that ceded Bakassi to Cameroon, and the subsequent Supreme Court judgment awarding oil wells to Akwa Ibom, were unfair to the people of Cross River.

“Sincerely, we are a very small state struggling to survive. And then, from nowhere, they took our oil wells and ceded Bakassi to Cameroon.

“Our other oil wells were given to Akwa Ibom State. So, how do they want us to survive? Nigeria must revisit and discuss this issue,” he said.

Akpanke expressed support for efforts by Governor Bassey Otu and the National Assembly to seek redress.

“I support what the governor is doing to resolve the matter. I also support what the National Assembly is doing. The law cannot exist without exceptions, there must be mechanisms to resolve such issues,” he said.

He called for a judicial review of the matter, noting that the Supreme Court has, in the past, reversed itself on technical or constitutional grounds.

“So, the Hague should reconsider its decision and see how to help Cross River and Nigeria as a whole. We are very supportive of the Nigerian nation, we are patriotic, loyal, and committed Nigerians. We shouldn’t be punished for coming from a minority or from Cross River State,” he said.

On the political front, Akpanke appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint another substantive minister from Cross River State, following the suspension of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

“When we came on board, the President was magnanimous to us, we had two substantive ministers: the Minister of Sports and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

“However it played out, we are still appealing to Mr. President to consider us. It’s his prerogative to appoint whoever he wants, but we appeal for a substantive minister from Cross River State. It’s a collective appeal from all of us,” he said.