A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, said the attack on the party’s office in Bakassi, Cross River State, is a reflection of how dangerously low democratic standards have fallen in Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement issued on X on Monday, added that it was not merely an attack on ADC as a political party but an attack on democracy itself.

“When thugs can storm a party office and destroy property without facing arrest, it reflects how dangerously low our democratic standards have fallen,” he regretted.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate said leadership standards have plummeted in the country, “to the extent that qualification, certification, and credibility are no longer deemed necessary for public office.”

Obi further regretted that when individuals present forged certificates for election sends a troubling message to our society.

“If we continue down this path, violence may become the future of our democracy.

“We must recognise that fraud and violence cannot create true leadership; they will only result in chaos. This chaos will ultimately affect our children and us,” he warned.