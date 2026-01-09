Nollywood actress Bakare Zainab has addressed backlash from social media users who questioned her emotional reaction during the service of songs held in honour of the late actress, Allwell Ademola, on Thursday.

The actress, who took to her social media page, revealed that some individuals went as far as sending offensive messages to her private inbox, and also insulted her father.

This development prompted Bakare to publicly call out the behaviour, expressing shock at what she described as a gross lack of empathy.

Taking to Instagram, Bakare questioned the audacity of anyone who would attack her family while she was mourning a colleague.

She made it clear that she does not consider herself a celebrity bound by public restraint and would not remain silent in the face of such comments.

Bakare urged the critics to reflect on their own lives rather than policing how others grieve.

She challenged them to consider who would mourn them when they are gone and how they would be remembered, stressing that grief should never be dictated or mocked.

Her response sparked widespread reactions online, with many supporters commending her for defending herself and calling out insensitive behaviour during a period of mourning.

Allwell Ademola was laid to rest on Friday, as friends, colleagues, and fans continue to honour her life and legacy.