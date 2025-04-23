Bakare Easter Homily Mislead Nigerians –Senate

Share

The Senate yesterday took exception to recent public remarks made by a Lagos cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare, describing them as “sweeping generalizations” designed to disparage the institution of the National Assembly.

Bakare had, in his State of the Nation address on Easter Sunday, criticised the Senate over its handling if the Srare of Emergency declaration in Rivers State as well as the suspension of Sen Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan. The cleric described Senate’s suspension of Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan as a “shameless” bid to silence her.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sen Yemi Adaramodu said while the Senate respects the right of every citizen – regardless of station – to express views on the state of the nation, it is constrained to respond when such commentary crosses the line into unwarranted invective and misleading assertions that risk eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

In a sratenebt released late yestrday, Adaramidu recalled that though Bakare had been a vocal personality in the past, his most recent statements veered away from constructive criticism into rhetoric, unfortunately laced with contempt and unsubstantiated claims.

