December 8, 2024
Bakambu Backs Lookman To Win CAF Best Player Award

Real Betis forward, Cédric Bakambu is rooting for Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year award.

Lookman has been tipped by many to win the award following a remarkable year for his club and country.

Bakambu, insisted that the Nigerian has done enough to succeed his compatriot, Victor Osimhen as the best player on the continent.

READ ALSO:

“It’s difficult because now Mohamed Salah is playing very well but if I have to choose, my opinion, I’ll say Lookman, the player of Atalanta”.

“He deserves it but after we will see.”

The award ceremony will hold on Monday, December 16 in Morocco.

