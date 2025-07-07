Why are some members of the political elite insisting that more states should be created in Nigeria? Is it because some of them would be satisfied if they governed a state that is not larger than a local government?

Or is it motivated by the perks of the office that come with such positions? Is it not contradictory that some of them advocate for stronger zonal structures and the devolution of powers to regional governments, yet also push for the creation of additional states?

What exactly do they want, given that some claim certain states in Nigeria are not viable and cannot survive without federal allocations?

It is perplexing because they are making a comeback with their demands for more states in the National Assembly, and their insistence may influence the zonal public hearings organised by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on constitutional review.

This is not the first time the same political elite have been baiting Nigerians on state creation. It is a cyclical routine, and they are insisting on having their way.

They staged the same thing during the 2014 National Conference. They are back again with the same shopping basket, and their insistence and elevation of state creation to the centre stage of constitutional reform may derail the entire process.

Civil society groups and critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project must be vigilant and prioritise constitutional refor m issues that will strengthen constitutional democracy.

In 2014, I served as a civil society delegate at the National Conference. One of the priorities for the South East delegates was the creation of a new state. They argued that all other geopolitical zones had six or seven states, while the South East had only five.

Therefore, for fairness and justice, all zones should have six or seven states. Other delegates and zones had different priorities. Some requested State Police; others advocated resource control and a review of the derivation principle.

Some campaigned for ecological funds, while others called for the devolution of powers. The lobbying and jostling focused on issues important to each zone. Some state governments and influential individuals discreetly supported their delegates.

The National Conference became a battleground, and many delegates took the proceedings seriously, uncertain about what the resolutions might lead to and the conference’s outcome.

Initially, the idea of creating new states did not attract much support at the 2014 National Conference. The main discussions focused on the devolution of power, fiscal federalism, and resource control.

Based on some understanding that a new state might be created in the Southeast, there was a deluge of requests. It was like a harvest. The Committee on Political Restructuring and Forms of Government received 36 proposals for the creation of new states.

The Committee considered proposals for establishing the following states: from the Northwest, requests for Gurara State out of Kaduna State; Hadejia State from Jigawa State; Ghari State from Kano State; and Kainji State from Kebbi and Niger States.

The Committee received requests from the North Central for the creation of Apa State from Benue State; Okun State from Kogi State; Edu State from Niger/Kwara States; South Plateau State from Plateau State; Okura State from Kogi State;

Igbomina from Osun/Kwara States; and Confluence State from Kogi, Edo, and Nasarawa States. From the Northeast, requests were for Katagum State from Bauchi State,

Yemen State from Gombe State, Amana State from the former Sardauna Province, and the Savannah State from Borno State.

From the Southeast, the Committee received proposals for Aba State from Abia State; Orimili State from Anambra State; Adada State from Enugu State; Etiti State from the South East geopolitical zone; Anim State from Anambra and Imo States; Njaba State from Anambra and Imo States; and Ugwuaku State from Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu States.

From the South-South, requests included New Delta from Delta State; Anioma from Delta State; Toru-Ebe State from Delta, Edo, and Ondo States; Ogoja State from Cross River State; Sombreiro State from Rivers State; Old Calabar State from Akwa Ibom and Cross River States; Warri State from Delta State; and Oil River State from Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

From the Southwest, the Committee considered proposals for Oduduwa State from Osun State, Ijebu State from Ogun State, Lagoon State from Lagos State, Oke-Ogun State from Oyo State, New Oyo State from Oyo State, and Ose State from Ondo State.

Additionally, an application was received to rename Adamawa State as Gongola State. The Committee on Political Restructuring and Forms of Government acknowledged the memoranda it received and opined that state creation remains a significant political issue in Nigeria.

It examined the reports of the 2005 National Political Reform Conference and the Report of the Presidential Committee on the Review of Outstanding Issues from Recent Constitutional Conferences (the Belgore Report).

After extensive consultations and deliberations, and in the interest of equity, justice, and fairness, the Committee resolved by consensus that an additional state should be created for the South East Zone, and all other requests for state creation should be considered on their merits.

The Committee approved criteria for the creation of new states, stating that any new state must be viable. Viability should be assessed based on factors including: (a) whether the new state is economically viable or potentially so; (b) the availability of human, natural, and material resources; (c) a minimum land and water mass; and (d) the viability of existing states to avoid creating a situation where new states leave the current states unviable.

The new state should also have cultural and historical antecedents, with a strong cultural affinity among its population. The components of the new state should be contiguous, and it shall have a minimum population of one million persons.

With the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the issue of state creation has been revitalised. The Committee received 29 memoranda advocating for state creation and two proposing boundary adjustments.

An analysis of these memoranda shows that the political elite continue to reiterate the call for state creation. The submissions include five from the South-west, South-south, and North-central regions; seven from the North-east; six from the North-west; and three from the South-east.

Proposals from the South West include Ibadan State from Oyo State, New Oyo State from Oyo State, Igbomina State from Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti States, and boundary adjustments involving Isheri Olofin Mole in Lagos and Ogun States.

From the South-South, requests include Atlantic City State from Rivers State, Anioma State, Obolo State from Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, ToruEbe State from Delta, Edo, and Ondo States, and Ogoja State from Cross River State.

For the North-East, requests include Katagun State from Bauchi State, Amana State from the former Sardauna Province, and boundary adjustments of Uba Emirate to form part of the proposed Amana State, Highland State from Gombe State, South Sardauna State from Taraba State, and Kwararafa State from Taraba State.

From the South-East, proposals include Adada State, Aba State, and Orashi State from Anambra, Imo, and Rivers States. From the North-Central, there are requests for Apa State, Edu State from Niger, Okun State from Niger, South Plateau State from Plateau, and Lowland State from Plateau.

From the North-West, proposals include Gurara State from Kaduna, Gobir State from Sokoto, Hadejia State from Jigawa, Kainji State from Kebbi and Niger, Tiga State from Kano, and Ghari State from Kano. What has changed? Absolutely nothing.

The 2014 National Conference recommended the creation of an additional state in the Southeast. That state has not been established. The political elite from the Southeast are still disputing the geographical location of the proposed state.

Some claim that Aba State was created or suggested by the colonial rulers. Others argue that any new state without its capital in the local government of their choice will never come to fruition.

Some believe that their state liberated them and that no local government can be taken away, nor will any new one be added.

The new states requested during the 2014 National Conference share the same characteristics as those proposed for the zonal public hearings.

The South-east is still advocating for states and cannot reach an agreement on one, while other, less viable states continue to insist on additional states. What do the political elite truly want?