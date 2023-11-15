Bail Application For Three UTME Registration Offenders Suffer Setback

…as court issues production warrant on correctional centre

The bail application for three suspects who have been in prison custody since 24th May 2023 for their involvement in the 2023 Unified Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration infractions, has another suffered setback, following the failure of the officials of the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC), Olokuta, Akure, to produce them in court.

According to officials of the NCC, the suspects who have been facing trial at the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, were not brought to court as they had thought the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would take place on Monday, 13th November 2023.

Counsels to the defendants, Clement Falana and Austin Agbounghale who expressed their frustration over the failure of the officials of the correctional centre to produce their clients in court after spending over six months in their custody, pleaded with the court to hear the pending bail application even in the absence of their clients.

The counsels drew the attention of the court to the provision of the law, which stipulated bail for their defendants as their offences were bailable even without their presence in court.

However, the Presiding Judge, Justice T. B. Adegoke, said the date of the hearing was communicated to all the parties and if there were changes in the date, the court would have informed the litigants through their common WhatsApp platform, which, among other channels, also serves as a veritable information-sharing platform for Federal Court lawyers.

Justice Adegoke who adjourned the case to 7th December 2023 for ruling on the bail application for the defendants, mandated that a production warrant be issued to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Olokuta, Akure, mandating it to produce the defendants in court to enable them to attend their trial.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the defendants broke down in tears when the judge announced the adjournment of the case as they had been in prison custody for over six months.