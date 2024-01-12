Bagudu: Why We Benchmarked Dollar at N800 in 2024 Budget

…Says Govt Won’t Borrow Beyond Ways, Means Laws

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has said that the Federal Government is conscious and strategic never to base the foreign exchange benchmark in the 2024 budget on a spot rate in order to avoid eventualities and uncertainties. The Minister made this clarification yesterday in a chat with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, before arriving at the projected exchange rate of N750 to the dollar in the 2024 budget, which the National Assembly raised to N800, the government considered and viewed critically, the average performance of the naira. “For budgeting purposes, you don’t use spot rate of anything.

Oil price can go to 120 today, maybe there is a shortage., maybe there is a collision between two ships that will block a channel. It would be foolish to use that as a reference price. I should take a period maybe six months to one year and say let me observe this average behaviour. So you don’t use spot prices. So even with exchange rate is like that,” the Minister noted.

He continued: “Much as we are hoping that it would soon come below, but at the time you are doing the bud- get you will take a view on average performance. And that’s what we took. “In fact we took an average performance of 750 on the executive side and we proposed it to the National Assembly and the National Assembly, in its wisdom, and mind you this is democracy, and President Tinubu is one who is a lifelong advocate of institutional separation of powers.”

The minister also said that the President respected the National Assembly in allowing further raise of the exchange rate considering his high respect for institutions and democracy.