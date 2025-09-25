Bagudu Urges World Bank’s Backing For Ward Devt Programme

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has urged the World Bank to support the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, a grassroots-driven initiative aimed at boosting economic activities and accelerating Nigeria’s drive toward a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting with the World Bank’s new Country Director, Mr. Matthew Verghis, Bagudu described the programme as a transformative step that would drive bottom-up growth across all 8,809 wards in Nigeria.

“The objectives are to promote sustainable and inclusive growth at the ward level, which will in turn contribute to national development,” Bagudu said. “This will support the $1 trillion GDP target by 2030 and help lift all Nigerians out of poverty.”

He explained that the initiative, recently approved by the National Economic Council and coordinated by his ministry, would map economic opportunities in each ward and empower economically active citizens to generate more value.

Drawing from global experiences, Bagudu noted: “We have examined China’s experience of lifting 852 million people out of poverty, India’s rural transformation, and Kenya’s bottom-up strategy. Nigeria can incorporate these lessons, but with a model that reflects our federal structure and ensures all three tiers of government take responsibility.”

The minister also highlighted the Nigeria Agenda 2050 as a key driver of long-term development, stressing that it must be translated into people-centred five-year plans and annual budgets.

Bagudu thanked the World Bank for its steadfast support through Nigeria’s reform process, describing the institution as more than a partner but “a member of the same team.”

In his response, Verghis commended Nigeria’s bold reforms, describing them as a “development breakpoint” capable of resetting the nation’s growth trajectory.

“Nigeria’s recent decisions represent a critical moment. Such choices are not easy, but they create opportunities for a new path. The World Bank stands ready to continue supporting Nigeria in sustaining reforms and amplifying their impact,” he said.

Verghis praised the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, while stressing the need to leverage existing models like NG-CARES and the Nigeria for Women Project. He pledged both technical and financial support to expand grassroots initiatives.

He added: “The challenge is not just in designing new programmes but in building on what already works. For the poorest, immediate support is needed; for the youth, opportunities for productivity; and for the nation, a pathway to sustained growth. These are challenges we want to work with you to address.”

Concluding, Bagudu reaffirmed the ministry’s role as a coordinator of national priorities rather than a competitor to other agencies.

“This Ministry is not in competition with any other. Our role is to coordinate, convene, and ensure that all levels of government work towards the same goal: inclusive prosperity for every Nigerian,” he said.

The meeting marked Verghis’s first official engagement with the ministry since assuming office, further reaffirming the strong partnership between Nigeria and the World Bank in promoting inclusive growth, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.