Bagudu Underscores Significance Of Reliable Population Data For Devt

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has emphasised the importance of reliable population data for sustainable national development.

He spoke over the weekend during a familiarisation visit by the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Aminu Yusuf, who led a delegation of federal commissioners and senior officials to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Bagudu, who congratulated Yusuf on his appointment, assured the commission of the Federal Governmeent’s support, stating that the President Bola Tinubu administration recognised the strategic importance of credible population data in addressing Nigeria’s development challenges and shaping effective public policy.

According to him, dependable demographic data remains essential for national planning, fair resource distribution, and the development of policies that address citizens’ needs.

“If we truly want to solve Nigeria’s problems, we must be deliberate about understanding and organising our resources, especially our people,” the minister said.

He emphasised that meaningful development could not occur without accurate information about the country’s population, noting that the government must understand where people live, their living conditions, and the opportunities available within their communities.

Bagudu further remarked that Nigeria’s expanding population offers a substantial development opportunity if managed appropriately.

Drawing comparisons with countries such as China and India, he explained that large populations can become powerful drivers of economic growth when backed by effective planning and strong institutions.

The minister also emphasised the importance of demographic and spatial data in recognising economic opportunities across Nigeria’s communities. He stated that such information could support the government’s efforts to promote decentralised development by enabling each ward, local government, and state to identify and utilise its comparative advantages.