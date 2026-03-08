Bagudu Underscores Reliable Population Data For National Dev’t

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has emphasised the importance of reliable population data for sustainable national development.

He spoke over the weekend during a familiarisation visit by the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Aminu Yusuf, who led a delegation of federal commissioners and senior officials to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Bagudu, who congratulated Yusuf on his appointment, assured the commission of the federal government’s support, stating that the President Bola Tinubu administration recognises the strategic importance of credible population data in addressing Nigeria’s development challenges and shaping effective public policy.

According to him, dependable demographic data remains essential for national planning, fair resource distribution, and the development of policies that address citizens’ needs.

“If we truly want to solve Nigeria’s problems, we must be deliberate about understanding and organising our resources, especially our people,” the minister said.

He emphasised that meaningful development cannot occur without accurate information about the country’s population, noting that the government must understand where people live, their living conditions, and the opportunities available within their communities.

Bagudu further noted that Nigeria’s expanding population presents a substantial development opportunity if managed effectively.

Drawing comparisons with countries such as China and India, he explained that large populations can become powerful drivers of economic growth when backed by effective planning and strong institutions.

The minister also emphasised the importance of demographic and spatial data in recognising economic opportunities across Nigeria’s communities.

He stated that such information could support the government’s efforts to promote decentralised development by enabling each ward, local government, and state to identify and utilise its comparative advantages.

“There is no community in Nigeria without potential,” he said, adding that some communities may possess agricultural strengths, others have mineral resources, while many serve as important commercial hubs.

He emphasised that reliable population data is also crucial for building trust and fairness within Nigeria’s federal system, as it offers a transparent foundation for planning and resource allocation.

While recognising the financial challenges involved in conducting a modern national census, the minister assured that the federal government is exploring innovative funding options, including collaboration with development partners, to guarantee the successful implementation of the exercise.

In his remarks, NPC Chairman Dr Aminu Yusuf stated that the visit was part of efforts to deepen cooperation between the Commission and the Ministry to strengthen Nigeria’s national planning framework.

He explained that the National Population Commission is constitutionally required to produce accurate demographic data for national planning and sustainable development.

According to him, the Commission carries out population and housing censuses, coordinates the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system, produces population statistics for policymaking, and monitors the implementation of the National Population Policy for Sustainable Development.

Yusuf noted that the commission is currently progressing with plans to develop a modern, technology-based, and integrated population data management system for Nigeria.

He said this includes preparations for a credible and technology-enabled population and housing census, as well as the expansion and digitalisation of the country’s civil registration system to ensure continuous registration of births and deaths.

Yusuf also commended Bagudu for leading the presidential committee that reviewed the financial and operational framework for the upcoming national census.

He stated that the committee’s work demonstrates the federal government’s dedication to carrying out the exercise within a transparent and fiscally sustainable framework.

Yusuf highlighted that precise population data is essential for development planning, the effective implementation of government programmes, and monitoring progress towards national development goals.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and close collaboration with relevant government institutions in strengthening Nigeria’s population data system.