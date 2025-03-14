Bagudu Underscores Need For Collaboration Among Arms Of Govt

Share

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has called for collaboration among all government arms and agencies to achieve the sustainable financial management required for national development.

The minister spoke on yesterday in Abuja during a high-level interactive session on sustainable financial management and national development attended by members of the National Assembly and heads of government ministries, departments and agencies.

He said that without collaboration, opportunities for shared knowledge to improve the delivery of government policies and programmes might be lost.

“Moments like this provide opportunities for exchange of ideas and knowledge,” he said, explaining that although the three arms of government are independent, the 1999 Constitution as altered bounds them to cooperate for the betterment of the people.

He said, “Chapter 2 of the Constitution, which defines our fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policies, commands all those in authority whether executive, legislative, or judicial to observe, conform, and seek the achievement of those stated objectives. So if we are looking for a command that unifies all those in power, that is it.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

