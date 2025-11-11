Bagudu Towers Above The Noise: Why This Smear Will Fail

The recent release by a self-proclaimed coalition of 88 APC support groups in Kebbi State, as reported in the Daily Nigerian, contains unfounded and misleading assertions aimed at creating unnecessary discord within our great party.

We firmly disclaim these claims, which misrepresent facts and distort the historical contributions of dedicated leaders like Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the immediate past Governor of Kebbi State and current Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

Let the truth be laid bare; this coalition has no roots, no recognition, and no value within the APC. It is a faceless fabrication, unregistered and unknown at every level of party leadership: ward, local government, state, or national.

– No record of ever funding a single ward meeting.

– No history of mobilizing even one voter.

– No contribution not a kobo to any party activity.

Their 88 groups are nothing but ghost names on a page, conjured by political opportunists who have never lifted a finger for the APC. Their only existence is in a press release built on lies, designed to exploit Senator Bagudu’s name for fleeting relevance.

Senator Bagudu has consistently exemplified the true essence of selfless service to the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria at large. Throughout his illustrious political career, he has prioritized the welfare and aspirations of the common man over personal acclaim or fleeting gains.

As a leader who remains grounded and approachable, he has never been swayed by material pursuits but has instead championed initiatives that uplift communities, foster economic growth, and promote inclusive development.

His down-to-earth demeanour and unwavering commitment to the greater good have earned him the profound respect and admiration of countless Kebbi indigenes, making him a beacon of humility in public service.

It is evident that such baseless narratives stem from the unease felt by those threatened by Senator Bagudu’s enduring popularity and the positive impact he continues to make.

Far from being a divisive force, he has been a steadfast party loyalist whose actions have only strengthened the APC’s foundations and structures across Kebbi State. Under his stewardship as Governor, the party not only consolidated its hold but also expanded its reach, ensuring a robust framework that benefits all stakeholders.

Senator Bagudu has fostered a healthy and collaborative working relationship with the current administration of Governor Nasir Idris, as well as with all levels of the state party apparatus.

He has always placed the collective interests of the party and the people above his own, demonstrating time and again that true leadership lies in restraint and unity.

In the face of orchestrated distractions—such as the recycled, unsubstantiated allegations peddled by opposition figures, Senator Bagudu stands tall, unyielding, and resolute.

These attempts to rewrite history and incite factionalism only underscore the opposition’s desperation to undermine the remarkable progress achieved under Governor Idris’s people-centred leadership, which has delivered transformative results in education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment in record time.

We call on all well-meaning APC members, supporters, and Kebbi residents to reject these divisive tactics and rally behind the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Bagudu remains fully committed to supporting the party’s unity, the success of Governor Idris, and the shared prosperity of our dear state. Let us channel our energies into building a stronger, more cohesive APC for the brighter future Kebbi deserves.

Mustapha writes from Birnin Kebbi.