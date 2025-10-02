Bagudu Tasks Youth On Peace, Inclusion, Prosperity

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has urged young Nigerians and Africans to take the lead in shaping a future anchored on peace, inclusion, and prosperity.

He made the call in Abuja on Thursday while delivering a goodwill message at the Youth Creative Conference themed “Silencing the Guns, Tomorrow is Now,” organised by the Ministry of Youth Development with the support of the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Bagudu described the conference as a timely platform to harness the energy and creativity of Africa’s youth in building a continent defined not by conflict, but by opportunity and innovation.

“The theme of this gathering resonates deeply with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Renewed hope is not rhetoric — it is a deliberate call to reignite belief that we can recover lost opportunities, confront the future with courage, and build the Africa we deserve,” he stated.

He emphasised that “silencing the guns” goes beyond disarmament, noting that it involves empowering young people to use their voices, creativity, and lived experiences to reshape narratives that often misrepresent Africa.

“From Senegal to Sudan, from Mali to Nigeria, too many communities face uncertainty. But you, our youth, have the power to rewrite the story,” he said. “You can showcase the world’s hardworking men and women who rise before dawn to fish, farm, or trade. You can project the resilience, innovation, and dignity that define Africa’s real identity.”

Bagudu reiterated President Tinubu’s belief that current sacrifices are necessary to secure a better future for younger generations, pointing to ongoing initiatives in the digital economy, agriculture, housing, consumer credit, and skills development.

He also announced the Renewed Hope Ward Development Plan, a nationwide framework to map and unlock the economic potential of Nigeria’s 8,809 geographical wards, ensuring that young people are at the centre of driving value creation in their local communities.

“The easiest way to create wealth is to understand your environment and turn local opportunities into businesses,” the minister told the youth. “Every ward has unique resources, and with your creativity, we can generate value that builds resilient communities and lasting peace.”

He concluded by charging the youth to take ownership of Africa’s narrative: “You have more than we do, the ability to rewrite Africa’s story. Your voice matters, your creativity matters, and your courage matters. With your commitment, Africa can truly silence the guns and amplify the voices of hope and innovation that will shape our continent’s destiny.”