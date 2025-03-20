Bagudu: Strategic In Planning Economy For Greater Productivity – Group

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, (CONYL), on Thursday, extolled the exceptional leadership of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General of the group, CONYL, which is the umbrella body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geo-political zones of the country, commended Bagudu for formulating strategic plans aimed at realizing the ambitious N40 trillion revenue target outlined in the 2025 national budget.

Part of the statement reads: “His efforts to shape the nation’s economic trajectory demonstrate a deep understanding of the critical factors necessary for advancing Nigeria’s economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is clear that under his stewardship, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has embarked on a commendable path of fiscal discipline and innovation.

The strategic plans he has laid out focused on boosting revenue generation while fostering sustainable economic growth, are indicative of his dedication to ensuring that the current administration’s vision for a prosperous future is realized.

“As Nigeria continues to navigate complex economic challenges, Senator Bagudu’s leadership is proving pivotal in steering the country towards fiscal stability and long-term economic prosperity.

“By aligning the budget with measurable and achievable revenue goals, he is not only strengthening the foundation of our economy but also instilling a renewed sense of confidence in the capacity of the Nigerian government to reach its desired outcomes.

“His contributions to the national economic strategy are invaluable, and we have no doubt that with his continued guidance, Nigeria will meet and even surpass its revenue targets.

“The unwavering commitment and dedication of Senator Bagudu have made it very clear to us, as well as to many Nigerians, that his appointment was not only well-deserved but also a reflection of the deep understanding of the critical need for capable, visionary leadership in key sectors of the economy.

“The Honourable Minister’s track record of excellence, expertise, and commitment to national development has already resonated positively in the ongoing efforts to advance Nigeria’s fiscal policies and economic planning.

“By appointing Senator Abubakar Bagudu as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, President Bola Tinubu undoubtedly took the best step in ensuring the country’s economic future is in the hands of someone who not only has the necessary technical knowledge but also the passion to propel Nigeria to new heights of growth and prosperity.

“The leadership the Honourable Minister has exhibited since assuming office gives us confidence that this administration is on track to achieve its goals for sustainable economic development.

“We are confident that under the leadership of Senator Abubakar Bagudu as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Nigeria will continue to make significant strides in the right direction.”

