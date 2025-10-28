Bagudu Optimistic About $1trn Economy Target By 2030

The $1 trillion economy target set by the President Bola Tinubu administration for 2030 is achievable, according to Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu.

Bagudu made the remarks in Abuja during a courtesy call by the European Union (EU) Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, led by Mr. David McAllister, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

“Our President has set a clear target for Nigeria to achieve a one-trillion-dollar GDP by 2030,” Bagudu told the EU delegation, adding, “This is ambitious, but achievable through partnerships such as ours with the European Union.”

He explained that the federal government’s strategy involves close collaboration with the private sector, which is expected to provide 86% of the investment needed to reach the target. He expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration can achieve double-digit growth in an environmentally sustainable way within the period.

Bagudu highlighted that President Tinubu’s economic reforms have positioned the country on a sustainable growth trajectory, and he thanked the EU for its support. He also acknowledged the Head of the EU delegation, Ambassador Gauthier Mignot, for facilitating Nigeria’s participation in the 2025 Global Gateway Forum and for securing a credit line of N320.5 billion (€190 million) to Nigerian commercial banks and financial institutions to boost lending to the agricultural sector.

The EU’s Global Gateway project aims to invest €300 billion in Africa to support a green, democratic, and digital transition, promote sustainable economic development, and strengthen partnerships in health, education, and other sectors.

Bagudu pledged to deepen cooperation with the EU, emphasizing Nigeria’s strong absorptive capacity in sectors like agriculture and infrastructure. “We are committed to fostering mutually beneficial relationships that advance prosperity for our people,” he said.

Mr. David McAllister, Team Lead of the EU Parliamentary Committee, noted that Nigeria is the EU’s largest trade and investment partner in Africa. He said the visit aimed to encourage investment in clean energy, strengthen manufacturing and industrial capacity, and broaden cooperation for sustainable economic diversification beyond oil exports.

Earlier, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, welcomed the delegation, commending their experience in shaping Europe’s external relations and promoting democratic governance, while noting the visit provided an opportunity to explore closer collaboration on common priorities.