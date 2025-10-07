Bagudu: Nigeria’s External Fiscal Position Strengthened With $5.28bn Current Account Surplus

…says reforms crucial to averting crisis

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has reaffirmed government’s positive economic position as Nigeria’s external financial position strengthened significantly in 2025 with a current account surplus of $5.28 billion.

He said the Tinubu administration was implementing bold and courageous reforms aimed at enhancing the fiscal space, and addressing insecurity, as captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda and the 8 – Priority Areas of government.

Bagudu, who spoke yesterday in Abuja at the Nigeria Economic Summit (NES#31), stressed that measures taken so far by the administration were crucial to averting a fiscal crisis and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth and development.

Acknowledging that the reforms came with short-term challenges for households and businesses, he said the administration was, however, determined to stay the course and ensure that the challenges that hindered the achievement of our manifest destiny were confronted and addressed.

Reflecting on the growth so far recorded, he stated that Nigeria’s external financial position “strengthened significantly in 2025 with the current account surplus surging to $5.28 billion in Q2 of 2025, up from $2.85 billion in Q1 of 2025, reflecting stronger external sector resilience and improved foreign exchange inflows in 2025.

“This sharp improvement underscores enhanced economic stability and financial resilience, fostering a more favorable environment for capital inflows, economic expansion, currency stabilization, and lower import-driven inflation. “Similarly, Nigeria’s external reserves grew significantly, reaching $39.3 billion as of September 2024, up from $32.3 billion in December 2023 a $7.0 billion increase within just nine months.

As at September 2025, it is $43.00 billion.” On exchange rate, he said the administration wears committed to a measured and deliberate path forward, ensuring each step is meticulously assessed. “We must, therefore, remain resolute in our current strategy.

While the necessary exchange rate unification policy led to a significant 125.2 per cent depreciation of the naira, from N672.85 per dollar in 2023 to N1,515.43 in 2024, stability is emerging. “The exchange rate, averaged N1,534.82 per dollar in December 2024 and strengthened to N1,493.99 per dollar by September 2025.

This reflects an appreciation of 2.71 per cent, signaling the effectiveness of our stabilization measures and a positive outlook for the economy,” he added. The minister who also spoke on inflation and cost of living, pointed out that despite persistent inflationary pressures, recent data presented encouraging signs of moderation.

According to him, “Headline inflation, measured year-on-year, decreased to 20.12 per cent in August 2025, a notable reduction from 32.15 per cent in August 2024 and 21.88 per cent in July 2025.

This downward trend, reflected in the newly rebased Consumer Price Index (CPI), suggests a gradual easing of the cost of living. Particularly significant is the deceleration in food Inflation, which declined to 21.87 per cent in August 2025 from 37.52% in August 2024.