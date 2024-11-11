Bagudu: Nigeria Gifted With Capacity To Develop Economy As China

Share

Nigeria has the capacity to develop like China, whose economy is expanding with a combination of high domestic product growth (GDP) and strong currency appreciation.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, stated this when he received Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) that paid him courtesy call over the weekend.

He urged local government councils in the country to be centres of opportunity for economic growth and development, according to a statement issued by Mrs.Osagie Jacobs J.I, Director of Director Information & PR in the ministry.

He urged the local governments to take advantage of the landmark judgement on financial autonomy on LGCs to develop their communities in their areas of comparative advantage as this is one of the steps to make governance at the local level better.

According to him, “we have 8,809 Wards in the country, we are willing to support them in what they can do better, and we will record overheating as it was experienced in China. We can do better, as God has blessed this country.”

Earlier, the President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Engr. Bello Lawal, said that the objective of the visit was to build on existing relationship and synergise with the ministry, bearing in mind the mandate of the ministry in the preparation and coordination of budget and development plans for the healthy socio-economic growth of the na tion.

He welcomed the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court granting financial autonomy to the 774 local governments, noting that a new chapter would soon commence at the local governments that have been comatose.

Share

Please follow and like us: