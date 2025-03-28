Bagudu Mourns Loss Of Aide, Bisola Kola-Daisi

Share

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his Special Assistant, Mrs Bisola Kola-Daisi, who died in the United Kingdom on Thursday morning.

“On behalf of all of us in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, I express our deep sadness for the loss of this young lady, who in her short stay with us demonstrated exceptional brilliance and an uncommon dedication to duty,” the minister said in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs Julie Osagie-Jacobs.

Senator Bagudu sent his heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a close associate of the deceased’s father, late Governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, the Abiola Ajimobi family; and her husband, Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi, asking God in His infinite mercies to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

