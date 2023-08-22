Bagudu: I’ll Unlock Nigeria’s Economic Potential As Budget Planning Minister

the newly appointed Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has promised to work meticulously to leverage the available human resources of the Ministry to ensure that the economic potentials of the country are unlocked.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday on assumption of duty as the new Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, in Abuja.

He was received by officials of the Ministry led by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako and other Directors of the Ministry.

Stating his vision for the Ministry, the Minister promised to allow the various agencies under the Ministry to operate and carry out their statutorily defined functions in accordance with enabling Legislation guiding the mandates of the agencies.

Specifically, the Minister stated that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), during his tenure, would develop a clear measurable road map to a re-alignment of the National Statistical System (NSS) to achieve sector targets and SDG milestones.

He added that the newly approved Social Protection Policy under the Ministry, would be given special attention in order to assuage the growing challenges of poverty and access to improved conditions of livelihood in its implementation.

“We will pay special attention to social inclusion, welfare and the cardinal responsibility of States and Local Governments as vehicles of outreach to the citizens”, he affirmed.

Bagudu however admitted that the economy was presently undergoing a challenging transition, citing the instance of the removal of fuel subsidy and its attendant effects, saying that the development required deep reflections on policy tweaking and strategic interventions.

He also said that the involvement of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to help government think through this critical period of challenges and offer Sustainable immediate palliative measures remained a top priority for him.

Bagudu appealed for maximum cooperation and sacrifice from all staff of the Ministry, while also craving for the collective knowledge, experience and wisdom of all stakeholders to rise up and surmount the present economic situation of the country.

He maintained that the current national challenges confronting all Nigerians represented a generation opportunity to plan, re-plan and doggedly implement the carefully thought-out interventions and to do so, patriotically.

Bagudu pledged that his tenure as the Minister, Budget and Economic Planning would welcome inputs, contributions and criticisms that would challenge the Ministry to think outside the box and implement policies that would lead to economic recovery for the country.

“I will work meticulously to leverage the enormous human resources of the Ministry, its parastatals, agencies and partners, to unlock the economic potentials of our country and achieve the noble agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Anako said that the appointment and deployment of Senator Bagudu to the Ministry portends visible prospects for the Ministry in particular and the country at large.

He expressed the hope that the new Minister would bring on board his wealth of experience, having served in several public offices for the enhancement of the budgetary processes of the federal government.

Also speaking, the Director of Information, in the Ministry, Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, pledged a renewed commitment from the staff and also expressed hope of a good working relationship with the new Minister.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu CON addressing the Press during his first day in the office.