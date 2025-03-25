Bagudu: FG Will Rally Stakeholders To Tackle Poverty

Share

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, has said that all government agencies, particularly the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, will be mobilized to develop poverty reduction programs that attract private investments.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Humanitarian Roundtable in Abuja, organized by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bagudu emphasized that lifting Nigerians out of poverty is a key priority of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He assured participants that the government would continue collaborating with development partners and stakeholders to significantly reduce the number of people living below the poverty line.

“We are determined to support our hardworking people in participating meaningfully in the local economy by generating profitable and efficient activities that can provide them with the income needed to escape poverty. That is the model of humanitarian and poverty reduction we aim to achieve,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

