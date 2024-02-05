Bagudu, Edun, Cardoso Others Brief Reps On State Of Economy Tuesday

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, his finance counterpart, Wale Edun, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Yemi Cardoso will on Tuesday brief the House of Representatives on the state of the Nigerian economy.

The briefing is the commencement of the second edition of the House of Representatives Sectoral, its periodic policy brief series.

Also, to be part of the brief is the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zach Adedeji.

Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria confirmed this on Monday evening in a communication titled “Notice of Sectoral Debates with Financial Sector Stakeholders.”

The communication notified lawmakers onourable of the Dialogue while encouraging them to prepare contributions that will enrich the quality of the debates.

Speaking on the development, the House spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi jr. said “As outlined in the House’s Agenda One: Strengthening good governance of the People’s House Legislative Agenda, the series forms part of initiatives by the Hon. Tajudeen Abbas-led House to promote transparency and accountability in government operations”

He said “The Debates Series also has ‘Strengthening of legislative oversight of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government’, as well as the ‘promotion of smooth legislative-executive relationships for good governance’ as its objectives.

“Upon resumption of plenary for the year, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas had noted that the state of the economy is of grave concern to the House while stressing that the country is grappling with numerous hurdles impeding our growth trajectory.

“I am pleased to announce that House Sectoral Briefs with MDAs will resume immediately. Accordingly, we shall engage with MDAs and principal actors in the finance sector on Tuesday, 6th February 2024.

This engagement will assess the nation’s readiness to mobilise the necessary financial resources for implementing the budget,” the Speaker remarked.

“Speaker Abbas further underscored the need for the legislative arm to align efforts with the executive arm towards ensuring that its initiatives are effectively implemented and yield tangible results for every Nigerian.

This is as he restated the intentiof the the People’ House to contribute to the promotion of sustainable economic growth.

“The policy brief series commenced on November 21, 2023 with the Security sector, while subsequent editions are expected to focus on other sectors such as Power, Agriculture, etc., so as to provide lawmakers the opportunity to ask questions on areas requiring legislative interventions”, he stated.