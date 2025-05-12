Bagudu: Councils, Wards Must Transform To Centres Of Inclusive Devt

Share

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has highlighted the importance of local governments, contending that they should transform into inclusive economic growth and development centres.

The minister spoke during the 18th Community of Practice (CoP) meeting in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, where he strongly advocated deepening local administration by creating governance structures at the ward level.

The CoP includes the Commissioners of Budget and Economic Planning from the 36 states of the federation. It serves as a mechanism to support national economic coordination, enhance intergovernmental cooperation, and ensure that development objectives are aligned across federal, state, and local government structures.

Speaking to the meeting theme, “Local Government Autonomy: Imperative for Good Governance and Sustainable National Development,” Bagudu argued that rapid national development would remain stunted unless local administration, particularly at the ward level, is structured to become a true engine of planning, investment, and transformation, where change is not just promised but made real.

He stated that the real question was not whether autonomy existed but how local governance could be effective within the existing framework.

“Rather than fixating on the control debate, we must focus on functionality,” he stated, emphasising, “autonomy should not be seen as an end; it should be a vehicle for development, a platform for service delivery, and a pathway to citizen empowerment.”

He urged the commissioners to redefine autonomy not as detachment but as empowered interdependence, saying “it challenges us to think differently, plan with intent, and act purposefully.”

Bagudu said: “True development does not trickle down—it must rise from the ground up. If we are serious about transformative change, it must begin at the very base of our society: the ward level.”

He noted that although the ward is the most foundational unit of the nation’s governance architecture, it was paradoxically the most overlooked, explaining that Nigeria must begin at that level to undergo real and lasting transformation.

The minister stated: “The ward is where the realities of poverty are most acutely felt—and where the impact of progress will be most visible and meaningful. Each ward in Nigeria mirrors the broader economy in miniature.

Within them are farmers, artisans, vibrant local markets, women managing homes and enterprises, and young people brimming with potential.

Share