Bagudu Commends World Bank For Supporting FG’s Social Service Delivery

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has praised the Programme-for-Results (PforR) instrument of the World Bank for its role in delivering social amenities effectively to Nigerians.

The Minister made this disclosure during a courtesy call on him by a delegation from Senegal’s Ministry of Health and Social Action to his office on Monday, said the ministry in a statement.

The programme introduced by the World Bank in 2015 in Nigeria is a fiduciary strengthening instrument aimed at enhancing state capacity for accountability, transparency, and sustainable programme delivery.

Bagudu noted that Nigeria has participated in several Programmes for Results in the fields of health, governance, and economic empowerment with notable success.

He noted that the Results instruments programme had enabled the National Assembly and the States to approve funding and allocate more budgets to critical sectors of the economy.

The PforR instrument, according to the Minister, has demonstrated the value of spending.

The Minister stated that another advantage of the PforR instrument was enhanced collaboration between Ministries, as the objectives of the result areas had been achieved.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Abibou Ndiaye, the Technical Advisor of the Senegalese Ministry of Health, stated that they were at the Ministry to learn from Nigeria’s experience in implementing various Programmes for Results across the country.

A synopsis of the Saving a Million Lives (SOML) Nigerian Community Action for Resilience (NG-CARES) and the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality (HOPE Education, Governance and Health) was provided by the relevant Coordinators of the Projects in the Ministry for the benefit of the delegation.

The Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action delegation is on a study tour to Nigeria to learn from Nigeria’s experiences, pitfalls, and successes in implementing the Pfor R programmes.