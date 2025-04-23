Bagudu: Census Committee To Ensure Adequate Funding, Planning For Head Count

Share

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, said yesterday in Abuja that the Presidential Committee on Population and Housing Census is an ad hoc technical body established to identify funding sources for the upcoming enumeration of Nigerians.

He spoke at the committee’s inaugural meeting, which was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu last week, to provide informed guidance on financing strategies, institutional coordination, and practical timelines for the enumeration.

Bagudu chairs the committee, which includes the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Mr. Nasir Kwarra, as secretary; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris; the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue, Dr Zach Adedeji; the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Ms. Bisoye Coker-Odusote; the Principal Private Secretary to the President, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the Chief of Staff), Mr. Temilola Adekunle-Johnson.

He said the committee was distinct from the National Population Commission, the body legally mandated to plan, coordinate, and conduct population and housing censuses in the country.

He explained that the committee was an ad hoc advisory body created to provide targeted guidance on specific areas of census planning and resourcing, emphasising that members were appointed based on their offices’ strategic responsibilities.

Bagudu stated that the committee’s role was to advise strictly within its fivepoint terms of reference, which included conducting a thorough review of the existing census budget to ensure alignment with current fiscal realities and national priorities.

He listed other terms as recommendations for feasible funding sources for the census, distinguishing between domestic resources and external partnerships, while developing a comprehensive resource mobilisation strategy that considers engagement with potential development partners, international agencies, and domestic private sector entities.

The minister stated that the ad hoc body would also evaluate the National Population Commission’s (NPC) existing preparations, logistics, and technical capacities, and recommend immediate strengthening of any areas that require improvement.

It would also recommend an optimal and realistic date for the next Population and Housing Census, funding availability, and other relevant national considerations.

