Bagudu: Celebrating The Architect Of Modern-Day Kebbi

Share

In the realm of Nigeria’s economic policymakers, a seasoned architect of prosperity has been hard at work. Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Budget and Economic Planning Minister has been leveraging his vast expertise to shape the nation’s economic destiny.

His remarkable tenure as governor of Kebbi State showcased his transformative touch, as he coaxed the state’s dormant potential into a thriving economic powerhouse.

The story of Kebbi’s resurgence is one of vision, grit, and unwavering dedication. Under Senator Bagudu’s stewardship, the state’s agricultural sector blossomed, earning it the coveted title of “the premium food basket of the nation.” As the state’s rice production soared, so did the fortunes of its people.

The once-quaint town of Birnin Kebbi was transformed into a bustling hub of commerce, its streets lined with the vibrant colours of prosperity.

As Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Bagudu has applied the same formula that worked wonders in Kebbi to the nation’s economic challenges.

His wealth of experience, garnered from years of navigating the complexities of economic management, has equipped him with the expertise needed to drive Nigeria’s economic growth. With his steady hand at the helm, the nation can expect a thoughtful and strategic approach to economic planning.

The nation’s economic landscape is complex, with its unique set of challenges and opportunities. But with Senator Bagudu at the helm of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Nigerians can rest assured that their economic destiny is in capable hands.

His track record speaks for itself, and as he continues to work tirelessly to shape the nation’s economic future, one thing is clear – Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is a leader who delivers results.

As governor, he spearheaded numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with private investors and international organisations, such as the World Bank, CBN, NNPC, and UNICEF. These partnerships have borne fruit, giving birth to several factories and business units that have transformed Kebbi State into an economic hub.

His commitment to the welfare of his people was unwavering. He prioritised healthcare, education, empowerment, and development, ensuring that no one was left behind. His efforts have had a lasting impact on the state, fostering an environment conducive to growth and prosperity.

As Chairman of the APC Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Bagudu played a pivotal role in promoting national peace, cohesion, and solidarity. His diplomatic prowess and principled stance led to the cross-carpeting of influential politicians into the APC, further solidifying the party’s control. His clout and patriotism have been instrumental in brokering socio-political peace and engineering security for the country.

He boldly implemented the National Minimum Wage of N30,000, setting a new standard for workers’ welfare. But that was just the beginning. Under his leadership, salaries and pensions were paid promptly, without any outstanding arrears, throughout his tenure. This remarkable feat was achieved despite the economic downturn and COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the nation.

One of Senator Bagudu’s most enduring legacies is his commitment to the welfare of retirees. He cleared a staggering backlog of gratuity arrears, totalling N4,376,242,726.93, inherited from previous administrations. And in a remarkable display of financial prudence, he provided an additional N20,052,000,000.00 billion, all without resorting to bank loans. This singular act of kindness brought joy and relief to countless retirees, securing their financial futures.

Senator Bagudu’s visionary leadership extended far beyond economic development. His pioneering biofuel project, established in partnership with NNPC, has spawned 14 thriving cassava demonstration farms.

These farms have not only created jobs but also provided a sustainable source of raw materials, supplementing sugarcane production. This innovative project has positioned Kebbi State as a leader in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s commitment to youth development and empowerment has been evident in the vocational and technical skills training provided to youths, enabling them to become self-reliant. Furthermore, soft loans were extended to various groups, including fish farmers and sellers, road transport workers and owners, vegetable sellers, and second-hand clothes sellers, providing them with the necessary support to thrive.

Infrastructure development was a key focus area for Senator Bagudu’s administration, with the construction of critical roads that have improved connectivity and facilitated economic growth.

The Bubuche-Bayawa Road, Augie-Zagi Border Road, and Augie Zagie-Sokoto Border 1.0km Road are just a few examples of the administration’s efforts to upgrade the state’s infrastructure.

Additionally, erosion control measures were implemented, and several bridges and decks were repaired and built along the Ka’oje-Illo Road.

Senator Bagudu’s administration also demonstrated its commitment to sports development in the state. The administration sponsored the state contingent to participate in the under 13 and 15 selection competitions organised by the NFF, providing young athletes with the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The administration’s infrastructure development efforts also extended to the construction of access roads and drainages in various parts of the state. The construction of the Badariya-Kola-Zuguru Road, Fillin Sarki-Nepa Junction Road, and the rehabilitation of the Rima roundabout are just a few examples of the administration’s efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure.

The de-silting of the Dukku River, for instance, has improved the waterway’s flow and prevented flooding in surrounding areas. Furthermore, the rehabilitation of five Round A-bouts in Kebbi State has enhanced the state’s road network and facilitated smoother traffic flow.

The construction of access roads and side drains at Tsohon Gari and Gwadangwaji has also improved connectivity and reduced the risk of flooding in these areas.

Additionally, Senator Bagudu’s administration constructed a 2.35 km Access Road and Drainage System in Ambursa town, which has greatly improved the town’s infrastructure.

Erosion control measures were also implemented in Bunza, while emergency repairs of two bridges at Baban Jori Giede-Baba-Dan Yaku villages have ensured the safety and convenience of residents and travellers.

Senator Bagudu’s commitment to infrastructure development has transformed Kebbi State into a hub for economic growth and development. The construction of the Falale-Barama-Badariya-Argungu Bye Pass Road, for example, has improved connectivity and facilitated trade in the region. Similarly, the construction of the Jega Township Road and the Aliero-Gehuru Road has enhanced the state’s road network and improved the quality of life for residents.

Through his pragmatic leadership, Senator Bagudu’s giant legacy projects are standing as tall as Mount Kilimanjaro. The sheer scope of Senator Bagudu’s achievements is awe-inspiring. His influence extends beyond Kebbi State.

As Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, he has been instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s economic policies. His expertise and vision have been invaluable in driving the country’s economic growth and development. With his proven track record, Senator Bagudu remains a key player in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, CON, the Matawallen Gwandu’s achievements whilst in office as Governor for 8 years, is an evident and eloquent testimony of how good a man should be when granted a position of power. He has reinforced the truism that a good name is better than gold.

Adamu wrote this piece from Birnin Kebbi.

Share

Please follow and like us: