Bagudu Approves N3.9bn For Pensioners

The outgoing Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu has approved N3,911,447,534.25 for the payment of gratuities and death benefits to all categories of beneficiaries. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the acting Head of the Civil Service Alhaji Safiyanu Bena said N2, 360,156,801.78 is for the payment of gratuities and death benefits to beneficiaries who retired and were captured between January 1 and May 15, 2023, or beneficiaries of those who died during the period.

According to him, N1, 032,216,817.89 is for the payment of arrears of the 2017/2018 Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) beneficiaries. He added that N271, 522,297.68K was approved by the governor for the payment of gratuities and death benefits to the state and council beneficiaries who retired or died in 2019 but were not in the earlier payment.

The state government explained that N301,551,606.90 was approved for all pending cases that were hitherto not captured but subsequently verified by the Kwaido Committee and Head of Service Committees.