Bagudu: Agriculture Making Significant Strides Under Tinubu’s Watch

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s agricultural policies, noting that the sector has made significant progress under his leadership.

He spoke at the University of Ibadan Agricultural Economics Distinguished Personality Lecture, delivered by the Country Director, World Bank Nigeria Country Office, Dr Ndiame Diop, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Bagudu explained that agriculture’s 1.76 per cent growth in Q4 2024, accounting for a 25.59 per cent contribution to the 3.84 per cent GDP, indicated that Tinubu’s policies and programmes were maturing.

“Agriculture’s 1.76 per cent growth and 25.59 per cent contribution remain vital, he told the audience, including academics, private sector leaders, and government officials, adding, “Q4 2024 GDP results confirm we are on the right path.”

The minister attributed the sector’s appreciable success to the administration’s unwavering policies, which he said prioritised augmented budgetary funding and access to finance, stimulated technological innovation and mechanisation, improved climate resilience, developed infrastructure, fostered public-private partnerships, and reinforced security.

Specifically, he pointed out that the sector benefited from increased budgetary allocations since the inception of President Tinubu’s administration, rising from N228.4 billion (1.05% of the 2023 budget) to N362.94 billion (1.32% of the 2024 budget) and finally to N826.5 billion (1.7% of the 2025 budget).

