Bagudo Hospital Incident Was Fire Explosion, Not Bomb Blast – Kebbi Govt

The Kebbi State Government has clarified that the incident which occurred at the General Hospital, Bagudo, in the early hours of Tuesday was caused by a fire explosion and not a bomb blast, contrary to widespread reports and speculation on social media.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who said preliminary findings and reports from security agencies confirmed that the loud explosion emanated from a fire outbreak at the hospital’s staff quarters, and not from any explosive device.

According to the statement, the state government is working closely with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, which have since taken full control of the situation.

The SSG assured residents that no life was lost in the incident, adding that although a building was affected, occupants had safely evacuated the premises before the explosion occurred.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and desist from spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic.

The statement further noted that all relevant security agencies, including the police, military and other units, are on top of the situation, while investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire outbreak.

The Kebbi State Government commended the swift response of the Kebbi State Police Command and other security operatives for promptly securing the area and ensuring public safety.

Residents were once again assured of the government’s commitment to the safety and security of lives and property across the state.