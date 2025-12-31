Bagudo Hospital Blast, Fire Incident, Not Bomb Blast -Kebbi Govt

The Kebbi State government has clarified that the incident that occurred at the General Hospital, Bagudo, in the early hours of yesterday, was an explosion caused by fire and not a bomb blast, as widely insinuated and reported on social media.

The clarification was made in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, who confirmed that preliminary findings and reports from security agencies indicate that the loud explosion emanated from a fire incident within the hospital staff quarters, not from any explosive device.

According to the statement, Kebbi State Government is working closely with the Police and other security agencies, who have since taken full control of the situation.

He assured residents that there was no loss of life, adding that while a building was affected, occupants had already evacuated safely before the incident.

The SSG urged the general public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic.