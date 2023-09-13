Bagos Vows To Appeal Tribunal Judgement, Says Verdict Won’t Stand

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Plateau State Election Petition Tribunal, which annulled his election.

Bagos, who represents the Jos South/Jos East federal constituency said the verdict of the tribunal raises a lot of questions.

He said “Democracy is for the people…with the people, I will always stand.

“The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East federal constituency raises a lot of questions, can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise?

“It clearly shows that the wishes of the people don’t really matter for reasons of unfounded interests.

“Previous tribunal judgements have held that only party members or the party itself have the locus standi to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of a candidate.

“Furthermore, such issues are pre-election matters, I can’t help but wonder why this panel thought differently.

“I call on my constituents and party faithful to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the Court of Appeal. “The PDP had since complied

Quoting the Bible in Deuteronomy 20:4, Bagos said “For the Lord your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory.”

Recall that the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, Tuesday nullified the election of Hon. Bagos and declared the Labour Party candidate, Ajang Alfred, as the rightful winner of the poll and ruled that the PDP candidate was not validly nominated by his party to contest the poll.