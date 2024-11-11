Bagos, Plateau’s First Female NUJ Chair Set Benchmark With UK Honour

Share

A former member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, and Mrs Ayuku Mannaseh Pwaspo, the first female Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State Council, received the Plateau State Association (PSA) UK’s Excellence Award.

The awards were presented by the National Patron of PSA and the Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang during the 2024 Cultural Day/Award 2024 for their contributions to the development of Plateau State held on Saturday at Krystal Banqueting, 452 High Road, Ilford IG1 1UF, London, UK.

Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos was honoured for his contributions and good representation during his tenure in the House of Representatives and his effort in the past one-year of being out of the office towards the development of his immediate constituency and defending the cause of Plateau State in general.

Mrs Ayuku Mannaseh Pwaspo being the first Female chairman of NUJ Plateau State was presented with an award for excellence for outstanding leadership service and her contributions, which have enhanced the image of Plateau State and positively impacted its citizens globally.

Plateau State Governor and Patron of PSA Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang congratulated the Awardees and praised PSA members’ support, attributing his administration’s successes to their resolve.

He emphasized unity and responsible governance.

The secretary of the planning committee, Plateau Association United Kingdom Dr Jessica Lenka while Speaking at the occasion said the recipients were carefully chosen due to their track records and the development of Plateau at different platforms.

Notable dignitaries who attended the Plateau Cultural Day celebration included former Governors of Plateau State Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, who was the chairman of the occasion, and Da. Sen. Dr. Jonah David Jang.

While others are the President of PIDAN, Amb. Danjuma Nanpon Sheni, the National President of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisations Da Gyang Dudu and Barr. Olivia Dazyam, special adviser to the Governor of Plateau State on Gender amongst other dignitaries.

