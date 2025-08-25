Bago’s Giant Strides In Education: A True Story of Ongoing Transformation In Niger 

A closer look at the activities of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago over the last two years tells a story, one of giant strides, commitment, and unprecedented investment in the future of Niger State.

Governor Bago came into office with a clear vision: to transform Niger State into a hub of knowledge, skills, and opportunities. Today, the results speak louder than mere allegations.

From basic education to tertiary institutions, the administration has revitalised infrastructure, invested massively in scholarships, and promoted inclusive learning. The groundbreaking at Marafa Basic School pilot scheme marked the beginning of a complete turnaround in primary education infrastructure, while 23,400 new chairs with attached lockers have been approved for public schools, ensuring pupils learn in dignity and comfort.

At the tertiary level, Niger State has made history with the establishment of two new state universities- Abubakar Abdulsalami University of Agriculture & Climate Action, Mokwa which the process of the take-off is ongoing, and Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna (AKUM), with another, Abubakar Imam University of Science and Innovation, Zungeru, already in progress. These investments make Niger State one of the few in Nigeria with multiple specialised institutions to prepare youths for the future.

The state has also provided unprecedented financial support to both public and private tertiary institutions:

* N500 million to AKUM for accreditation, plus N86 million in scholarships for its pioneer students.

* N250 million to Newgate University, Minna.

* N100 million donations to FUT Minna for hostel construction.

* N100 million Examination Fees paid for Nursing and Health Sciences students

* Over N500 million paid to WAEC and NECO, ensuring no Niger student’s result is withheld again.

Scholarship and bursary intervention under Governor Bago is equally unmatched. For the 2023/2024 academic year, over N2.5 billion was paid in bursaries to Niger indigenes in tertiary institutions across the country, while another N2 billion is to be disbursed for the 2024/2025 session, covering more than 27,000 screened applicants.

In addition, N65 million was disbursed to Niger students abroad to enable them to complete their studies, and N23 million was given to a female Nigerlite for pilot training in Zaria, amongst others. These are verifiable actions, not promises.

Beyond financial support, Governor Bago’s administration has invested in skills and technology. 150 students have been trained in Artificial Intelligence, ICT hubs have been established, and over 4,000 individuals have been trained directly in ICT skills, with millions benefiting indirectly. The Abdulsalami Youth Centre has even been converted into a full ICT hub with a $800,000 commitment from UNDP for investment.

The Governor has also prioritised the girl-child and inclusive education, disbursing N348 million to support the schooling of over 8,700 girls through the AGILE project. Boarding schools have been supported with regular food supplies, kitchen utensils, and farm equipment, boosting both nutrition and agricultural learning.

Governor Bago’s wife, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Bago, has also played a vital role through the Federal Scholarship by distributing N300,000 each to 100 student beneficiaries, which will be repeated for 3 academic sessions. Her efforts also include the distribution of farm equipment to primary and secondary schools, encouraging school farms and self-reliance among students.

Equally important is the peace restored at Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai, the constitution of a new Governing Council, and the ongoing conversion of Shiroro Motel into a modern teaching hospital.

All of these demonstrate a government that is not only listening to the people but also working tirelessly to reposition Niger State’s educational sector for global relevance.

While challenges exist, as in every system undergoing change, the record of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago is clear: no government in the history of Niger State has invested more in education and simultaneously delivered in other sectors within such a short period.

Rather than focusing on isolated concerns, it is important to recognise the unprecedented progress made. The Bago-led administration has proven beyond doubt that it values education as the cornerstone of development, and Niger students are at the centre of this vision.

Indeed, Niger State Education is not neglected; it is being repositioned for greatness under Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

– Ogunkuade, Coordinator, Documentation Unit, Office of the Governor, Niger