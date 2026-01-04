Bagos Dumps PDP For APC

Former House of Representatives member, Dachung Musa Bagos, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State.

Bagos, who represented Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency from 2019 to November 2023, submitted his resignation letter to the PDP Ward Chairman of Vwang Ward in Jos South Local Government Area. The resignation takes immediate effect.

In the letter, Bagos said his decision followed “deep reflection and wide consultations” and expressed gratitude to PDP leaders and members at ward, local government, state, and national levels for their support during his tenure in the party.

“My years in the PDP contributed significantly to my growth in public service and political engagement. I remain sincerely grateful to the party leadership and members for the goodwill I enjoyed,” he stated, adding that he holds the PDP and its leadership in high esteem. He wished the party continued success in promoting democracy and good governance.

Addressing his supporters, Bagos confirmed his decision to join the APC alongside key stakeholders loyal to Governor Caleb Mutfwang. He stressed the need for collective alignment with the governor’s political direction, describing the moment as one requiring unity, sacrifice, and strategic thinking.

“We already know we are contesting for the Senate. What we need now is to understand where we are going and what our leader is saying,” he said, emphasizing the importance of loyalty and coordination within the team.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Istifanus Mwansat, confirmed that Bagos had completed his registration as a bona fide APC member. Mwansat described the mass movement into APC as a mark of trust and loyalty to Governor Mutfwang, whom he called “the political leader of the moment.”

He added that the alignment with APC reflects a belief that the governor’s decision serves the best interests of Plateau State and its people, while also strengthening the state’s relevance at the national level, including supporting the electoral fortunes of President Bola Tinubu.

Mwansat urged supporters who have not yet resigned from the PDP to do so promptly, warning that dual party membership is illegal and not supported by law.