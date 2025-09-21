Bagos Demands Justice, Stronger Action To End Plateau Killings

Former Member of the House of Representatives for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos, has renewed calls for decisive action to end the wave of violent attacks devastating Plateau communities.

Bagos made the call during a condolence visit to Bindi Tahoss community in Riyom Local Government Area, where 27 people were brutally killed on July 15, 2025.

He decried the persistent impunity fueling the killings, warning that failure to bring perpetrators to justice would embolden further bloodshed.

“Lives were lost and blood was shed. Who is in custody because of this? Who has been charged or convicted? We cannot keep going from one community to another offering condolences. Until justice is served, these attacks will continue. Enough is enough,” Bagos declared.

The former lawmaker described the killings as “unacceptable,” urging authorities to ensure both protection for vulnerable communities and justice for victims.

During the visit, Bagos donated bundles of roofing sheets and wood through his foundation to help survivors rebuild homes destroyed in the attack.

He also reiterated his call for a nationwide ban on open grazing, describing it as an outdated practice that fuels insecurity.

“Allowing open grazing in the 21st century is shameful. It has become a cover for criminal elements, and it must stop if Nigeria is serious about ending insecurity,” he said.

Community leaders, including Rev. Davou Musa Dakwo of COCIN LCC Bindi, who lost nine family members and 27 church members in the attack, expressed deep grief and called for urgent government support.

“Right now, our people are suffering. Many of us are displaced and living as IDPs. We are pleading with the Governor, the Federal Government, and NGOs to help us rebuild our lives and give our children a future,” Rev. Dakwo said.

Tahoss Ward Youth Leader, Dachung Davou Bakwet, and Woman Leader, Kangyang Audu, commended Bagos for standing with them, describing his intervention as a beacon of hope.

Village Head of Tahoss, Da Kim Nani Manja, also praised the support but urged both state and federal governments to go beyond sympathy visits and take concrete action, including passing a law to ban open grazing.

The monarch acknowledged Governor Hyacinth Alia’s interventions, such as the donation of 80 bundles of zinc and restructuring of Sector 6 security, but insisted the Federal Government must do more.

“Every part of this country deserves the President’s attention. We want him to come here, see the damage, and feel the pain of the people. Beyond promises, we need relief materials, shelter, and concrete steps to secure our communities,” he stressed.