…Calls For Urgent Security Reforms

A former federal lawmaker, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has described the gruesome murder of 12 persons by suspected herders in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State as, ‘ Senseless,” lamenting the deep wounds inflicted on the affected communities by the tragic incident.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the deadly attack, which took place on Wednesday, struck five communities in the area, with Ruwi bearing the brunt of the casualties.

Following the tragic incident, reports indicate that several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the onslaught.

Bagos, who represented Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has called on the Federal Government to take decisive action to protect lives and property in Plateau State.

He stressed that the recurring nature of such attacks underscores the urgent need for sweeping reforms in the nation’s security architecture.

In a statement released on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Dafwam Yaks, the lawmaker expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and urged the National Assembly to fast-track legislative measures to tackle the worsening insecurity plaguing the region.

The statement read in part, “Hon. Bagos is deeply saddened by this senseless loss of lives, which has left lasting scars on the community and beyond.

He calls for swift legislative action to address the security challenges and reiterates his push for the establishment of state police to enhance local security and empower communities to defend themselves.”

Bagos also renewed his advocacy for the decentralization of Nigeria’s security framework, arguing that state police would bolster grassroots policing efforts and enable communities to respond more effectively to threats.

While commending Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his prompt visit to the affected areas, Bagos praised the governor’s show of empathy and his pledge to tackle the state’s security woes.

“The governor’s visit to sympathize with the grieving families and reaffirm his commitment to ending these challenges is a step in the right direction,” he noted.

The lawmaker further urged residents of the affected communities to stand united and support one another during this trying period.

“Solidarity and a collective resolve to defend ourselves within the ambit of the law are crucial at this time,” he said.

Extending his condolences, Bagos added: “In this moment of mourning, Hon. Bagos offers his heartfelt sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and prays for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment in hospitals.

He stands with the people in this time of grief and calls for resilience as the community works to heal and rebuild.”

The latest attack has once again brought to the fore the lingering security concerns in Plateau State, with many residents calling for more proactive measures to stem the tide of violence in the region.

