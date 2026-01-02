Bagos Asks FG To Act As New Year’s Eve Attack Claims 9 Lives In Plateau

Former member of the House of Representatives, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos, has condemned the gruesome New Year’s Eve attack on Bum (Chugwi) village in the Vwang District in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

At least nine people were reportedly killed and several others injured. Bagos, who visited the community on New Year’s Day alongside the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM) President Solomon Dalyop, described the killings as “barbaric, coordinated and unacceptable”.

He asked the Federal Government must move beyond rhetoric and ensure the arrest, prosecution and jailing of those responsible. Bagos said: “It is very unfortunate.

The bodies you have seen here are evidence that nine innocent people were brutally killed. “We don’t want to keep hearing about unknown perpetrators. The Federal Government has already designated these attackers as terrorists.