Bagon Coup: Ali Bongo’s Son Arrested With Huge Money (Video)

The eldest son of Ali Bongo, the ousted President of Gabon, Noureddin Valentin Bongo has been reportedly arrested and detained following a huge sum of money found in his possession.

New Telegraph gathered that he was immediately arrested by the military and detained ahead of the proposed investigation into the nation’s finances.

A powerful role that allowed him control over the administration, security, and defence sectors was that of presidential affairs coordinator, which he also held.

It would be recalled that prior to Wednesday’s coup that has caused outrage on social media, his father, Omar Bongo was in power for 42 years and the Bongo family has been in power for a total of 56 years non stop.

This incident follows the alleged discovery of suitcases and bags packed with various currencies by military personnel in Ali Bongo’s family home in Gabon, a West African nation.

New Telegraph learned that the bags and suitcases of money were found hours after the military took over power following Bongo’s re-election after spending 14 years in power and placed him under house arrest.

It was gathered that the monies were found in Yann Ngulu’s house, the Chief of Staff of the eldest son of the deposed President, Nourredine Bongo.

In the viral video making the rounds on X on Wednesday, the bags could be seen filled with bundles of CFA francs, dollars, and Euros.