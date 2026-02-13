Bago Wins New Telegraph Award For Best Gov Agriculture

Mohammed Umar Bago has been named the best Nigerian Governor of the Year 2025 in Agriculture by the prestigious New Telegraph Newspapers.

The award was presented to the governor on Friday, 13 February 2026, during the New Telegraph Newspaper’s 2025 Awards at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Presenting the Award to the governor was the Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu who doubles as the Publisher of the New Telegraph Newspapers alongside other dignitaries.

Notably present at the high profiled event were: the publisher of the New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Managing Director and CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).