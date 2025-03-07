Bago: The Faith Unifier

Share

Mohammed Bago is about to prove that the hood does not make the monk. Islamic fundamentalists should pick lessons from the 60th birthday celebrations of Bishop Isaac Idahosa, a Pentecostal Christian who picked the Niger State governor as Chairman of the occasion.

Bago is a devout Muslim, decked with various awards. He was honoured by the Riyadul Quran Islamic Society. The governor received an award from the Federation of Muslim Youths Organisation of Nigeria, is highly rated by the Anwarudeen Islamic Organisation and is in the good books of NASFAT.

This same high ranking Muslim was captured singing Christian hymns as choirmaster on a day many gathered to celebrate a Bishop in Lagos. Idahosa is also a politician, having contested the 2023 presidential election as running mate to the flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Bago is from the Northern part of Nigeria where many conservative Muslims do not see the benefits of using religion to unite people from different backgrounds. To some of them, identifying with Christianity beyond a handshake across the elbow is sacrilegious.

The Niger State governor brought his countrymen closer with that show of solidarity. Religion has kept the people divided that many have not forgiven President Bola Tinubu for choosing a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as Vice President.

In some parts of the North, churches have been destroyed by terrorists who wear different garbs. Worse still, there are allegations that some Muslim state governors have continued to work against the construction of churches.

The gulf between the two major religions is so wide that many Christians have been killed over issues that could have been resolved without bloodshed. And in this orgy of mutilations, there is no respect for gender or age.

In December 1994, Gideon Akaluka was beheaded in Kano on allegations that his wife desecrated the Koran. The police had waded in and taken the man into their custody. The mob had no respect for law and order.

Finding that the police station had been taken over by fanatics, Akaluka screamed to high Heavens as they grabbed him. Akaluka lost his head and the killers paraded the streets of Kano displaying it like they had won a World Cup.

In 2016, Kano was in the news again when Bridget Agbahiwe, a housewife, was lynched right before her septuagenarian husband. Her offence had to do with religion. It is in the same North that students read the law upside down.

On May 12, 2022, Debora Samuel Yakubu, of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was stoned to death and her body set ablaze by fellow students on the flimsy excuse that she did not give Islam deserved respect.

A more bizarre incident took place in 2007 when Oluwatoyin Oluwasesina, a teacher in Gombe, was stoned to death by her students.

She caught some of them cheating during exams and to escape justice, they accused her of desecrating the Koran. In 2016, right in the Federal Capital Territory, under President Muhammadu Buhari, Eunice Olawale, of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s Redeemed Christian Church of God, was butchered in Kubwa, for spreading the gospel.

That was 12 years after students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, killed one of their own, Sunday Achi, for his Christian beliefs.

In all these killings, not a single individual was brought to book. In the case of Deborah, her assailants enjoyed the comfort of recording the gory act and making it go viral.

Buhari was bold to react that people should respect the religion of others. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar initially condemned the killing but later claimed that his social media account was hacked.

With all these happening in the North, it should come as a surprise to many that a governor from that divide broke conservative religious barriers by directing a Christian song in honour of a Pentecostal bishop.

In all honesty, that kind of gesture is what the country needs at this time of ethnic and religious divisions. It is remarkable that it happened in the full glare of politicians. Kwankwaso is a two-time governor of Kano State and found in Idahosa, a worthy running mate.

However, the entire encomium would be lost if Bago failed to take the same message of tolerance back home. During the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Niger State witnessed one of the worst terror attacks when a Roman Catholic Church was bombed in Suleja.

We commend the governor for making a very bold move at a time many leading political figures have looked the other way during religious persecutions in the North. The same voice that decides votes during elections can also condemn or shape religion positively.

