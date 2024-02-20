Bago Takes Delivery Of 300 Tractors To Boost Food Production

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has taken delivery of 300 tractors, from John Deere Limited in order to boost food production in the state.

Mr Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor said in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the procurement of 300 tractors was a demonstration of Bago’s commitment to achieving his food sufficiency programme in Niger State.

Meanwhile, the statement said that there a huge progress being made on the construction of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Teaching Hospital in Minna.

“Work is ongoing on converting Shiroro Hospital into the IBB University Teaching Hospital. Emphasizing the importance of local participation,

He reiterated Bago’s commitment to the need to engage indigenous professionals in all the projects being carried out by the state.

“In line with this, Thinklab Nigeria Ltd, the company overseeing the project, has hired approximately 60 young Nigerlites across diverse fields.

“Thinklab has also awarded scholarships to 1,530 final-year secondary school students to support Governor Umaru Bago’s education reform in the state.