Bago Speaks On Banning Hijab In Niger

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago on Sunday debunked the news making rounds that the state government is against the wearing of Hijab by female Muslim adherents and opting to ban it in the state.

Governor Bago made this known in reaction to a social media report alleging that the state’s Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hadiza criticized teachers wearing hijab, reportedly saying she ‘sees no reason why a female teacher will wear hijab and be comfortable with her teaching’.

Bago in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, noted that his administration does not oppose the wearing of hijab, as it is a religious obligation supported by the constitution.

Ibrahim clarified that the Education Commissioner’s remarks were taken out of context, emphasizing that as a Muslim, she would never speak against the hijab.

He said, “The commissioner’s statement is contextual and does not reflect the position of the state government on the use of hijab by women in any field of endeavor.

“The commissioner’s meeting with the principals, headmasters, and other stakeholders was organized to inform them about the Bago-led administration’s strategic plans to enhance education and the forthcoming screening and competency test for teachers in the state.

“The state government is not, and has never been, against the wearing of a hijab; the commissioner’s statement must have been misconstrued.

“The wearing of a hijab is a religious obligation, and the Supreme Court had, in June last year, ruled that the constitution allows Muslim students and, by implication, teachers to wear a hijab.

“The commissioner, being a Muslim, was well aware of the importance of the hijab and could not have been an obstacle to its use.

“Niger State abides by the law. Since the Nigerian Constitution allows Muslim students and teachers to wear the hijab, the state government is responsible for ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights.”